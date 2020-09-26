Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,788, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Sichuan, three in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,621 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 167 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.