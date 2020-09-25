Aussie gov't announces "most significant" credit reforms in decade

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, all kinds of vegetable-meat moon cakes have been launched onto the market. China's vegetable-meat food has accelerated its infiltration of the consumer market.

Since the beginning of this year, from new vegetable meat rice dumplings to vegetable meat moon cakes, vegetable meat-related foods are continuously improving the market, according to sources from the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology.

Through the cooperation of catering brands, vegetable meat has already been used in making dumplings, barbecue and stinky tofu, as well as light western food.

Still in its infancy, according to a market research consultancy group the global vegetable meat market is growing at a compound growth rate of 15 percent a year and is expected to reach $27.9 billion in 2025.

Meng Suhe, head of the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology, and other professionals believe that the research and development of vegetable meat is an effective way to improve the food structure of residents and solve environmental and social problems.