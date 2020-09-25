Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
In pics: a glimpse of China’s border city, Heihe

By Xian Jiangnan (People's Daily Online)    10:24, September 25, 2020
Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2020 shows the first highway bridge connecting Heihe, Heilongjiang province, with the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River. Heihe, a border city in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, sits along China’s 4,200 km border with Russia. Heihe and Russia’s Blagoveshchensk face each other across the Heilongjiang River, known in Russia as the Amur River. (People’s Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

