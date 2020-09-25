Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. sanctions not to influence Moscow's policy on Iran: Russian FM

(Xinhua)    08:55, September 25, 2020

MOSCOW, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Russia will not take into account the U.S. illegitimate demands concerning Iran when building its own policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have heard Washington say that all those who do not follow its interpretation of the situation, which brings us back to the need to restore sanctions on Iran, will be punished by additional measures that the U.S. will take, including economic ones," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"I can only speak for Russia. Russia will in no way build its policy on the basis of taking into account these aggressive demands that have no legal force," he added.

Lavrov expressed the hope that other countries cooperating with Iran will take a principled position and will be guided by their national interests, not by the need to obey a dictate from overseas.

The minister said that during the talks with Zarif, both sides reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen trade and investment ties.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York