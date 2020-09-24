Rescuers in race against time to save stranded pilot whales in Australia

Whales are stranded off the west coast of Tasmania, Australia, on Sept. 21, 2020. Rescuers are racing against time to save lives as 270 pilot whales were stranded off the west coast of Australia's Tasmania and about one-third of them have died. (The Advocate/Handout via Xinhua)
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…
Wonderland beyond imagination: explore Enshi in central Chi…