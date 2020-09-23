China to spur development of medical education

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has issued a guideline on accelerating the development of China's medical education.

The guideline calls for an overall improvement of the structure of medical education, promoting the development of specialties in short supply, such as anesthesia, infection, intensive care and pediatrics, as well as the training of general practitioners.

The guideline stresses improving the quality of medical education in colleges and universities.

It also underlines the need to deepen the reform of the training of resident doctors and continuing medical education.

The guideline calls on local authorities and departments to attach greater importance to medical education and ensure funding for the development of medical education.