Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to spur development of medical education

(Xinhua)    22:46, September 23, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has issued a guideline on accelerating the development of China's medical education.

The guideline calls for an overall improvement of the structure of medical education, promoting the development of specialties in short supply, such as anesthesia, infection, intensive care and pediatrics, as well as the training of general practitioners.

The guideline stresses improving the quality of medical education in colleges and universities.

It also underlines the need to deepen the reform of the training of resident doctors and continuing medical education.

The guideline calls on local authorities and departments to attach greater importance to medical education and ensure funding for the development of medical education.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York