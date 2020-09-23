Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Chinese FM to attend CICA meeting of foreign ministers

(Xinhua)    19:10, September 23, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) via video on Sept. 24.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that Wang Yi will hold in-depth discussions with the heads of delegations from other member states on the joint fight against COVID-19, the international and regional situations, as well as CICA cooperation in various fields.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

