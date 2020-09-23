Chinese ambassador calls for mutual respect in relations with EU

BERLIN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken on Tuesday called for mutual respect in China's relations with the European Union (EU).

Wu made the remarks during a video interview with Deutsche Presse Agentur (DPA) days after the China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made China-EU relations a priority after Germany took over the rotating EU presidency in July, said Wu.

The China-Germany-EU virtual meeting is vital for China-EU relations, he noted, adding that the negotiations for a mutual investment agreement has reached its final stages and both sides have showed their political will to strike a deal within this year.

The Chinese envoy said that it is inevitable that there will be problems or even disputes with such extensive cooperation between China and the EU.

"It is important that we are always ready to talk to one another. As long as we follow the principle of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs of other countries and communicate based on facts, we can discuss any topic," said Wu.

"We are of the opinion that one should do one's own homework, rather than raise a moralizing finger," he said.