Profits, revenues of Chinese SOEs continue to rise in August

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Profits and revenues of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-controlled firms continued to post year-on-year growth in August, the Ministry of Finance said Wednesday.
Total profits rose by 23.2 percent last month from the same period last year, while after-tax net profits jumped 25.8 percent year on year, according to a statement posted on the ministry's website.
Revenues increased by 6 percent year-on-year, compared with a 2.7-percent increase registered in July.
