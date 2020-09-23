2020 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao

Visitors watch the model of a dredging vessel during the 2020 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 22, 2020. The 2020 East Asia Marine Expo opened Tuesday in Qingdao, a coastal city of east China's Shandong Province, convening more than 770 companies and institutes from over 70 countries and regions. More than 50,000 different exhibits ranging from ocean engineering, offshore oil and gas exploration, seabed exploration, deep-sea aquaculture and scientific research equipment, to scientific achievements in marine surveying and mapping as well as fishery products have been put on show at the six-day expo, which boasts 60,000 square meters of exhibition area. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)