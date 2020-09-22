China unveils floral arrangements for celebration of National Day

China has announced this year’s floral arrangements, which will run along Chang’an Avenue to Tiananmen Square, for the celebration of the country’s upcoming National Day.

A giant flowerbed themed “Blessings to the Motherland” will be installed at the center of Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Taking the shape of a flower basket, the flowerbed will be 18 meters high and with the ability to resist strong winds. It will hold representative flowers of all localities, including peonies and Chinese roses, as well as fruits such as pomegranates and apples.

On both the eastern and western sides of the square, 18 flower balls and a 4,900-square-meter field of flowers will be added. Ten featured flower terraces indicating the country’s remarkable development achievements and bright future will be also placed along Chang’an Avenue.

Over 200 varieties of flowers and fruits will be on display, among which will be 25 domestically-bred varieties. Four varieties of chrysanthemum will make their debut.

On-site floral arrangements are expected to be completed around Sept. 25.