Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sets goals for development of postgraduate education

(Xinhua)    16:35, September 22, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a guideline on accelerating the reform and development of postgraduate education, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Goals were set for Chinese postgraduate education in a document issued by the MOE in collaboration with the National Development and Reform Commission as well as the Ministry of Finance.

By 2025, a high-level postgraduate education system will be basically in place, according to the document. The system will have an optimized scale and structure, improved institutions and mechanisms, enhanced education quality, and growing international influence.

By 2035, China will have generally developed into a leading country for postgraduate education with Chinese characteristics, the guideline added.

Calling for a new mechanism to develop basic, applied and interdisciplinary studies, the document stressed the importance of strategic support for emerging disciplines to better meet the country's needs.

Highlighting the importance of cultivating postgraduate students' innovation capabilities, the guideline said enrollment plans should be targeted at the frontiers of science and technology, as well as other key fields.

Special programs should be launched to nurture much-needed, high-caliber professionals in these key fields, according to the document.

Investment in doctoral education will be increased, said Hong Dayong, an official with the MOE, adding that support will be tilted toward the basic research and development of core technologies in key fields.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York