Malaysian PM calls for COVID-19 vaccine to be universally accessible in UN speech

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has called for the world to ensure that once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, it should be available to all nations.

"We must ensure that once a vaccine is found, it must be accessible to all nations and peoples. There should not be any discrimination whatsoever. We must remember that since COVID-19 does not discriminate, our response should not too," Muhyiddin said Monday in his video speech to the United Nations (UN) high-level meeting that commemorates the organization's 75th anniversary.

The Malaysian PM also said the UN should be better equipped to combat the challenges faced by the world.

"The United Nations is needed now more than ever. However, the organization needs to be better equipped - not just with political latitude, but with the continued support of its Member States to respond to some of the most glaring problems the world is facing," he said.