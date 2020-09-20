Mainland official urges young people from Taiwan to join national rejuvenation

XIAMEN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official has urged young people from Taiwan to make contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Liu Jieyi, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks on Saturday when visiting a district in the city of Xiamen and holding discussions with Taiwan youth representatives in Fujian Province.

Liu commended young people from Taiwan for their commitment to rural development and corresponding achievements.

He also sent greetings via video link to young people from Taiwan who are contributing to the poverty reduction fight in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan-funded businesses have made important contributions to the mainland's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, reflecting the Chinese people's solidarity and perseverance, Liu said.

Only when the mainland and Taiwan maintain sound relations can Taiwan compatriots' interests and well-being be fundamentally safeguarded, Liu noted, calling on young people across the Taiwan Strait to live their lives to the fullest and make contributions to the national rejuvenation.