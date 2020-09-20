BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach's visit to Taiwan severely violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, damaging China-U.S. ties as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, experts say.

The U.S. government attempts to contain and suppress China in many areas, making use of the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question. The recent official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan are totally irresponsible acts, said Xulio Rios, director of the Observatory of Chinese Politics in Spain.

Thurmer Gyula, president of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said that as Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Krach's visit to Taiwan severely violates the one-China principle.

It harms not only the development of China-U.S. ties but also peace and stability in the region and the world, Gyula noted, adding that the United States should immediately stop this provocative act.

"The recent so-called official exchange between the United States and Taiwan is nothing but another attempt of the United States to interfere in China's internal matter by openly challenging the one-China policy," said Rizwan Naseer, an assistant professor of the Comsats University Islamabad.

Dr. Nasser Abdel Aal, a China expert and professor of Chinese language at Egypt's Ain Shams University, said behind the official exchanges between the United States and the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan are the self-interest considerations of some American politicians. The move will further harm China-U.S. relationship.

Krach's visit to Taiwan is "sending wrong signals" to the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan, which jeopardizes the relations cross the strait and brings danger to the regional peace, said Herman Laurel, founder of think tank Philippine-BRICS Strategic Studies.

"There is a violation of the priniple of the one-China policy and the obligations of the United States," which can lead to "a deterioration of the relations between China and the United States, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," said Anri Sharapov, an associate professor of the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies in Uzbekistan.