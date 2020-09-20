Hainan free trade port publishes foreign talents criteria

An aerial view of the Meian Ecological Science and Technology New Town, a key project under the proposed Hainan Free Trade Port plan. [Photo/Xinhua]

HAIKOU -- China's Hainan free trade port has published criteria for the identification of top-notch and urgently-needed talents with foreign nationalities.

The criteria, which will be put into a trial application from 2020 to 2024, were created based on the laborforce market demand of the free trade port, with remuneration levels as a parameter.

The assessments from the market, as well as international peers, are also emphasized in the criteria.

According to the criteria, apart from those identified by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, foreign talents with an annual income of 300,000 yuan ($44,340) or above in the free trade port are considered top-notch.

Those meeting the standards of the "Directory of Urgently Needed Job Vacancies for Foreigners", published by Hainan, are also included.

On June 1, China released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port, aiming to build the whole of Hainan Island into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.