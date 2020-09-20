Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China approves investment projects worth 13 bln USD in August

(Xinhua)    13:13, September 20, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner approved six fixed-asset investment projects with combined investment totaling 88.2 billion yuan (about 13 billion U.S. dollars) in August, official data showed.

The projects were mainly in the transportation and information industries, according to Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission.

Earlier data showed China's fixed-asset investment edged down 0.3 percent year on year during the January-August period, with the decline narrowing from the 1.6-percent fall in the first seven months.

Fixed-asset investment includes spending in infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York