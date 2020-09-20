China approves investment projects worth 13 bln USD in August

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner approved six fixed-asset investment projects with combined investment totaling 88.2 billion yuan (about 13 billion U.S. dollars) in August, official data showed.

The projects were mainly in the transportation and information industries, according to Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission.

Earlier data showed China's fixed-asset investment edged down 0.3 percent year on year during the January-August period, with the decline narrowing from the 1.6-percent fall in the first seven months.

Fixed-asset investment includes spending in infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.