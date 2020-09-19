China's passenger, cargo transport continue to recover

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's transportation industry continued to recover in August as economic activities normalized amid effective epidemic control, industry data showed.

The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 161.5 points last month, down 8.9 percent year on year, according to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences.

The decrease was 2.2 percentage points lower than that in July.

The CTSI incorporated the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation modes including railway, highway, waterway and civil aviation. With 2010 as the base year and 100 points as the base value, the index includes passenger transport and cargo transport as two subindices.

The subindex for passenger transport came in at 111.5 points last month, down 36.1 percent year on year, while that for cargo transport gained 5.2 percent to 188.2 points.