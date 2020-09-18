Police chief meets high-level delegation of Macao SAR disciplined forces

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi meets with a high-level delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region disciplined forces led by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi met with a high-level delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) disciplined forces led by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak in Beijing Thursday.

Zhao urged the disciplined forces to faithfully fulfill their duties and missions, safeguard national security to ensure social security and stability, and provide full support to the Chief Executive and the SAR government to govern in accordance with the law.

He also called on the forces to strive to be a strong pillar for safeguarding stability and upholding the rule of law in the SAR to ensure the steady development of "one country, two systems" in the Macao SAR.

Wong pledged to safeguard "one country, two systems" and the security and stability of the Macao SAR with full strength.