Int'l crisis cannot be solved with traditional toolbox of great-power competition: Chinese ambassador

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- There is "a clear need" to enhance global governance as no international crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, could be solved with "the traditional toolbox of great-power competition," Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said.

"These are all global challenges, global issues. But none of them could be solved with the traditional toolbox of great-power competition. All of them have reminded us we have to enhance global governance for better international cooperation," Cui said in a recent interview with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson on the podcast program "Straight Talk with Hank Paulson."

"There is a clear need to enhance global governance in all these areas. You see, in the first two decades of the 21st century, we have had at least three major international crises, the 9/11 terrorist attack, the financial crisis, and now the pandemic," Cui said.

"So China is ready to support and contribute to the joint efforts to make global governance more responsive, more effective, and help all of us to deal with not only the current challenges, but also upcoming challenges in the years to come," he said.

The ambassador noted a better global governance system will certainly require the participation and contribution of all countries, particularly major countries like China and the United States.

"It's our shared responsibility to the world to take the lead in cooperating with each other in initiating, supporting and contributing to international cooperation to deal with all these challenges," he said. "Of course this governance system has to take into account the needs and aspirations of all the members."

"I really hope that we could do a much better job in handling the current pandemic. And we should really work together. As you said, looking to the future, what would the post-pandemic world be like? What would it need from us and from our cooperation? We have to look to the future and plan ahead. We have to work with each other instead of against each other," he said.