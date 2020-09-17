Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
Pic story: university freshman lives up to mother's expectations

(Xinhua)    15:24, September 17, 2020

Wang Shuai chats with his classmates in Northeast Forestry University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 15, 2020. Wang Shuai was born in 2002 with congenital disability in his left arm. His mother has encouraged him to finish routine tasks by himself since Wang's childhood. Unfortunately, Wang's mother died from a gas explosion in 2018. The congenital disabled was determined to be enrolled in a good university to live up to his mother's expectations. He studied hard and was admitted to Northeast Forestry University this year. (Xinhua/Wang Song)


