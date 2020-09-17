Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
Peaceful cross-Strait relations a basis for ECFA: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    11:07, September 17, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that only the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations can ensure the smooth implementation of the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to a query on the ECFA.

The implementation of the ECFA has brought real benefits to the people across the Taiwan Strait, especially Taiwan compatriots, but the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority spares no effort in undermining cross-Strait cooperation and restricting cross-Strait trade and investment, said Ma.

The DPP is severely damaging the interests of Taiwan compatriots, Ma noted.

