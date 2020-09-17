Russia to supply 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India

MOSCOW, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Russia's sovereign wealth fund said Wednesday it had struck a deal with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. to supply the Indian pharmaceutical company with 100 million doses of the "Sputnik V" COVID-19 vaccine.

"Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020 subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India," a Russian Direct Investment Fund statement said.

On Aug. 11, Russia's health ministry registered the "Sputnik V" vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, making it the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19.