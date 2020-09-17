Developing stable, friendly China-Japan relations conforms to interests of two peoples: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Developing a China-Japan relationship that features long-term stability and friendly cooperation conforms to the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the expectations of the international community, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a news briefing when asked to comment on Yoshihide Suga's election as prime minister of Japan.

Yoshihide Suga was elected to succeed Shinzo Abe as prime minister and was inaugurated Wednesday.

China congratulates Suga on his election as Japan's prime minister and appreciates his willingness to build stable diplomatic relations with China and other neighboring countries, said Wang.

China and Japan are friendly neighbors to each other, and are both important countries in Asia and the world, Wang said, adding that developing a China-Japan relationship that features long-term stability and friendly cooperation conforms to the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the expectations of the international community.

China stands ready to work with Japan's new government, in accordance with the principles and spirit established in the four political documents between the two countries, to continuously consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and jointly promote the new and greater development of China-Japan relations.