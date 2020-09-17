PHNOM PENH, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia on Wednesday strongly condemned the United States for imposing sanctions on a Chinese firm in Cambodia, saying that the United States is violating the firm's legitimate rights and Cambodia's sovereignty.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the United States completely ignores the facts and it is based on unwarranted charges to impose sanctions on Chinese developer Union Development Group Co. Ltd. (UDG) in Cambodia.

"The U.S. sanctions citing domestic law is a blatant hegemonic act," the spokesperson said. "The U.S. suppression on the legitimate investment of a Chinese enterprise in Cambodia has not only harmed the lawful rights and interests of the company, but also trampled on the sovereignty of Cambodia."

The spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia vehemently opposed and condemned the U.S. sanctions and urged the United States to correct its wrongdoing and withdraw the so-called sanctions.

The UDG, a private enterprise from China's Tianjin Municipality, has been developing Dara Sakor integrated resort, which is a large-scale tourism and entertainment project in southwest Cambodia's Koh Kong province, the spokesperson said.

The project is a comprehensive investment and development pilot zone approved by the Cambodian government, and it is in full compliance with the laws and regulations of Cambodia and has made positive contribution to the socio-economic development of Cambodia.

The spokesperson's statement came a day after the U.S. Department of Treasury declared sanctions on the UDG, referring to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and an executive order of the U.S. government.