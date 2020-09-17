Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
China welcomes U.S. firms to expand investment: commerce official

(Xinhua)    09:57, September 17, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. companies are welcome to step up investment in China and share its development dividends, Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said Tuesday.

Wang, who is also deputy China international trade representative, made the remarks during an online symposium attended by 15 member companies of the U.S.-China Business Council.

In the face of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the complicated economic and trade relations between China and the United States, China has been earnestly implementing the first phase of the China-U.S. economic and trade agreement, and has worked hard to create a sound environment for practical cooperation between the enterprises of the two countries, Wang said.

China firmly opposes the United States' wrong actions on Taiwan, Xinjiang and other issues, Wang said, urging the U.S. side to work with China to jointly safeguard the overall interests of China-U.S. relations.

China will remain unwavering in its commitment to deepening reforms and expanding opening-up, Wang said, citing various measures rolled out by the country this year.

"China's supply chain is stable and resilient, and the long-term upward trend of its economy will not change," Wang said.

