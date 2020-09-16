Chinese business group in EU welcomes five new members

BRUSSELS, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) has added five new members, said the organization on Tuesday.

The five new members were accepted on Monday, bringing the total of the chamber's members to 65, according to its spokesperson.

"Europe remains a key destination for Chinese enterprises. We hope our new members (would) work with the CCCEU as well as other members ... for stronger China-EU economic and trade ties," said CCCEU Chair Zhou Lihong in a press release.

The new members are Sichuan Decision Chemical Co. Ltd., Beijing Huiyu Import and Export Trade Co. Ltd., China Mobile International France, Hikvision Europe BV and Hanhua Financial Holding Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2018, the CCCEU is a non-profit organization which aims to promote China-EU trade partnership and protect the interests and legitimate rights of the Chinese-funded enterprises. It is a group for Chinese companies operating in the European Union.

The Brussels-based group, which has among its members about 1,000 Chinese companies, published its annual recommendation report last Thursday, calling for a better business environment in the EU.

The report concluded, based on a joint survey conducted by global strategy consulting firm Roland Berger, that Chinese companies in the EU currently have a less favorable view on the ease of doing business in the bloc, but are willing to increase investment if the environment gets better.