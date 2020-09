Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2020 shows the model of the Mars probe Tianwen-1 at the 22nd China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in east China's Shanghai. The 22nd CIIF kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Tuesday. Covering a total display area of 245,000 square meters, this year's CIIF has attracted more than 2,000 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)