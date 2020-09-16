Canada to announce retaliatory measure against U.S. aluminum tariffs

OTTAWA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will unveil retaliatory measures to counter "unjust" American aluminum tariffs.

In a statement, Trudeau said his government is acting to protect Canada's aluminum industry. "I want to highlight that we will be taking action to counter the unjust tariffs put on Canadian aluminum by the United States."

"As I've said many times, we will always be there to defend Canadian workers. We will defend our aluminum sector," Trudeau added.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng are expected to release details of the plan Tuesday afternoon at a news conference in Ottawa.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum goods during a campaign speech in Ohio, citing national security concerns.

The Trudeau government responded quickly by saying that Canada "intends to swiftly impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures."

Trump's move is believed to impact 50 percent of Canada's aluminum exports to the United States.

Experts said the U.S. tariffs and Canadian counter-tariffs will hurt workers on both countries because the aluminum sector is so interconnected.