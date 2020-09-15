Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
China's Hainan draws plan to attract overseas talent

(Xinhua)    09:34, September 15, 2020

HAIKOU, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese province of Hainan on Monday unveiled a plan aimed at drawing more high-skilled overseas personnel to work and start business on the island.

According to the plan, universities, hospitals, scientific research institutes and statutory bodies in Hainan will reserve a number of posts for overseas talent. Qualified personnel will be allowed to serve as legal representatives of statutory bodies, public institutions and state-owned enterprises.

"They will be offered an annual salary ranging from 300,000 to 800,000 yuan (about 43,880 to 117,000 U.S. dollars)," said Li Jing, an official with the provincial human resources and social security department.

On June 1, China released a master plan for Hainan free trade port, aiming to make the island a globally influential high-level free trade facility by the middle of the century.

