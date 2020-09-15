U.S. tries to pass Mideast peace plan through Israeli normalization with Arabs: Palestinian FM

RAMALLAH, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian minister of foreign affairs accused the United States on Monday of trying to pass its Mideast peace plan through Israeli normalization with Arab countries.

Riyad al-Maliki said in a press statement that "Washington is trying to pass its Mideast peace deal throughout (Israeli) normalization relations with Arab countries."

"The American administration is exploiting the normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab countries to win extremists' votes at the expense of the Palestinian cause," al-Maliki noted.

He affirmed that the Palestinian position is "unchangeable and strict, which totally rejects normalization with Israel before the end of the Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territories."

Al-Maliki's remarks came one day before Washington sponsors the signing ceremony of peace agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Bahrain and Israel.

The Palestinians rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan in the Middle East, also known as "the Deal of the Century," considering it as a conspiracy to eliminate the Palestinian cause.