Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. tries to pass Mideast peace plan through Israeli normalization with Arabs: Palestinian FM

(Xinhua)    08:42, September 15, 2020

RAMALLAH, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian minister of foreign affairs accused the United States on Monday of trying to pass its Mideast peace plan through Israeli normalization with Arab countries.

Riyad al-Maliki said in a press statement that "Washington is trying to pass its Mideast peace deal throughout (Israeli) normalization relations with Arab countries."

"The American administration is exploiting the normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab countries to win extremists' votes at the expense of the Palestinian cause," al-Maliki noted.

He affirmed that the Palestinian position is "unchangeable and strict, which totally rejects normalization with Israel before the end of the Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territories."

Al-Maliki's remarks came one day before Washington sponsors the signing ceremony of peace agreements between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Bahrain and Israel.

The Palestinians rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan in the Middle East, also known as "the Deal of the Century," considering it as a conspiracy to eliminate the Palestinian cause.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York