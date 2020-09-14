Less than half of workplaces in UK enable safe social distancing: trade union

LONDON, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Less than half of workplaces in Britain enable safe COVID-19 social distancing, a survey released by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has revealed.

In the survey of over 2,100 workers, only 46 percent said their places of work had enabled safe social distancing, with people in low-paid and insecure jobs the worse affected.

According to the survey, 27 percent of low-income workers who earn less than 15,000 pounds a year (about 19,226 U.S. dollars), report that no action has been taken by employers to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

It also revealed just 38 percent of workers said their employers have carried out COVID-19 secure risk assessments even though it's a legal requirement, and only 42 percent of workers reported being given adequate

personal protective equipment.

"Making sure workplaces are safe is key to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and getting our economy back on its feet," said TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady.

New lockdown rules are being introduced in England and Scotland from Monday limiting people to meeting in no more than groups of six, but workplaces are remaining open.