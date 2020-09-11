Experts press for cybersecurity at CIFTIS which highlights digital economy

(Photo/Xinhua)

The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on Wednesday concluded with highlights on digital economy, but the call to strengthen cybersecurity along the digitalization way never dies down.

Over 22,000 companies from 148 countries and regions participated in this year’s CIFTIS and business models on digital trade, 5G communications, blockchain and industrial internet stood out of all service trades, according to Xian Guoyi, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.

“Digital trade, especially since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, has grown increasingly prominent and popular, such as online trade, online entertainment and online office. But this also means higher cybersecurity risks,” said He Dequan, an academician from Chinese Academy of Engineering(CAE), adding that data flow across borders generated along with the activities would pose new challenges in legal and technical issues.

He made the remarks in a message to a cybersecurity forum on the sideline of the CIFTIS on Monday co-hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and China Information Security magazine.

Cai Jiren, another CAE academician, pointed out in his message that data security should not only be protected through a profound legal system but also more advanced technology, calling on the industry to press ahead with cryptography application.

Qi Xiangdong, chairman of Chinese cybersecurity giant Qi An Xin Group whose services have been sold in countries like Indonesia, is ambitious to go further under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He noted that product-based cybersecurity is no long sufficient nowadays but should become endogenous part of a digital system and must be able to respond and contain cyberattack in case of emergency.

In the meantime, Shi Yong, director of Fictitious Economy and Data Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) noted that technology development is heavily reliant on data, which can be shared and analyzed but more importantly protected under a legal framework. Shi stressed that data collection and usage must be approval-based.

China proposed "Global Initiative on Data Security" at the first International Seminar on Global Digital Governance in Beijing on Tuesday to call on states to handle data security in a comprehensive, objective and evidence-based manner, and maintain an open, secure and stable global supply chain.