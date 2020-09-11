Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. federal court blocks Trump's order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

(Xinhua)    08:40, September 11, 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. federal court on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's order which excludes undocumented immigrants from census when calculating the apportionment of congressional seats in each state.

The decision prohibits the Trump administration from reporting any information regarding undocumented immigrants in its census count that could be used to implement Trump's executive memorandum issued in July, said a report by The Hill.

A unanimous three-judge panel for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that Trump's memo violates the executive branch's "constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers."

The ruling is another major court defeat for the White House, which has repeatedly attempted to weight the census with citizenship data, according to the report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York