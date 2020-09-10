Hong Kong's new COVID-19 cases remain in single digit, universal screening extended

HONG KONG, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government decided to extend its universal coronavirus testing program for three more days until Sept. 14.

The third wave of COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong, which started in early July, has eased down recently with new local infections remaining low. On Tuesday, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported six new cases, the lowest in about two months.

Wednesday's new cases included five local infections and an imported one from India. Among the local cases, one was found by the universal testing scheme, with the patient showing no symptoms.

As of 2:00 p.m. local time Wednesday, about 1.36 million people have taken the testing through the scheme.

About 1.15 million samples collected from the universal testing scheme have been lab-tested by noon Wednesday, which revealed 18 positive cases, according to Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan.

COVID-19 has so far infected 4,901 people and caused 99 deaths in Hong Kong. Currently, 212 patients are still hospitalized, with 21 in critical condition.