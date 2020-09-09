Chinese, Indonesian defense ministers meet on ties, military cooperation

JAKARTA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto here on Tuesday on bilateral ties and cooperation between the two militaries.

Wei said as important neighbors, China and Indonesia have supported and helped each other since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, which embodied the good-neighbourliness characterized by helping each other through thick and thin.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, both sides should deepen and expand cooperation in various fields, so as to push for the steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations, he said.

Wei said the Chinese military is ready to implement the important consensus reached between leaders of the two countries, and further promote bilateral ties by strengthening strategic communication and enhancing defense and security cooperation.

Currently the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable thanks to the joint efforts of China and ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, and China is willing to strengthen dialogue and consultation with Indonesia to jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, the Chinese defense minister said.

For his part, Prabowo spoke highly of the significant achievements made by the Chinese government and military in the fight against COVID-19, and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese military for providing epidemic prevention assistance to Indonesia.

He said Indonesia attaches great importance to its relations with China and is committed to further enhancing the close ties between the two countries.

"The Indonesian military is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side in areas such as exchange of visits, joint training, and equipment technology to promote the continuous development of relationship between the two armies," he added.