China is the first major economy to return to growth since pandemic: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has become the first major economy to return to growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, and has taken the lead in the world in both epidemic control and economic recovery.

"This has demonstrated China's strong ability of recovery and enormous vitality," Xi said while addressing a meeting held in Beijing to commend role models in China's fight against the epidemic.