Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, five were reported in Sichuan, two in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Monday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,595 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,420 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 175 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,144, including 175 patients who were still being treated, with two in severe condition.

Altogether 80,335 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 6,552 close contacts were still under medical observation after 336 were discharged Monday.

Also on Monday, 13 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported.

The commission said 324 asymptomatic cases, including 322 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Monday, 4,889 confirmed cases including 98 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 494 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,524 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 475 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.