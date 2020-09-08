Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China holds meeting to commend COVID-19 fight role models

(Xinhua)    10:18, September 08, 2020

A meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China started a meeting Tuesday morning in Beijing to commend role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will present medals to recipients of the Medal of the Republic and the national honorary title at the Great Hall of the People.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York