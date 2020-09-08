China holds meeting to commend COVID-19 fight role models

A meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China started a meeting Tuesday morning in Beijing to commend role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will present medals to recipients of the Medal of the Republic and the national honorary title at the Great Hall of the People.