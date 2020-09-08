WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The results of a new CBS News poll showed most U.S. voters were skeptical about getting a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

According to the results released on Sunday, just 21 percent of voters nationwide now say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one becomes available at no cost, down from 32 percent in late July.

About 58 percent voters would consider it but would wait to see what happens to others before getting one, down from 51 percent in late July. About 21 percent voters said they would never get vaccine, up from 17 percent in late July.

About two-thirds of voters think if a vaccine were announced as soon as this year, their initial thought would be that it was rushed through without enough testing, rather than a scientific achievement that happened quickly.

In the letter to state governors and health departments on Aug. 27, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield asked states to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1.

Several COVID-19 vaccines have already begun phase 3 clinical trials in the United States, including vaccine candidate AZD1222, co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company Vaccitech, vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, developed by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and American biotechnology company Moderna, and vaccine candidate BNT162b2, developed by American biopharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech.