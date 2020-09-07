Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
China's Guangdong to build two national parks

(Xinhua)    09:14, September 07, 2020

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong Province will build two national parks, namely the national parks of Nanling and Pearl River Estuary, according to the Forestry Administration of Guangdong.

The provincial government has established a leading group to coordinate the construction of the two parks.

According to the group, Nanling national park will cover nine county-level regions and 30 villages and townships in the cities of Shaoguan and Qingyuan, with a total area of about 2,121 square km. The park will encompass 18 natural reserves and state-owned forest farms.

The planning of Pearl River Estuary national park has not been revealed.

Guangdong has established 1,359 natural reserves that are above the county-level, the most among provincial-level regions in China.

