Most employed youth in China keep learning after graduation: survey

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Around 94.5 percent of working young people in China said they maintain the habit of learning after graduation, according to a recent survey by the China Youth Daily.

Men reported a higher participation rate in informal learning than women, said the newspaper, as 95.3 percent of young men in the survey have continued to expand their knowledge after completing formal education.

A breakdown of the data showed that 64.9 percent of the respondents take online courses or purchase pay-for-knowledge products, 63.5 percent engage in self-directed reading and 60.7 percent pursue professional certifications.

In the survey, 97 percent of the respondents identified with the concept of lifelong learning, and 97.6 percent acknowledged its importance for personal development.

Lifelong learning leads to more opportunities and room for personal development, develops higher competence in the workplace and allows learners to keep in step with the times, among other benefits, according to the respondents.

The survey was conducted among 1,966 young Chinese people in the workplace. Among them, 52.9 percent are male and 47.1 percent are female.