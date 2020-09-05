Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 5, 2020
China to establish five regional children's health centers

(Xinhua)    09:32, September 05, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will open five regional medical centers to promote health services for children, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday.

The centers will be based at leading children's hospitals in northeast China's Liaoning Province, east China's Zhejiang Province, south China's Guangdong Province, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, as well as Chongqing Municipality and Sichuan Province in the southwest, said the NHC.

In coordination with the national center for children's health, the regional centers are expected to improve medical treatment, scientific research, and preventive health care in the northeastern part, eastern part, central and southern part, southwestern part, as well as the northwestern part of the country, said the NHC.

China's national center for children's health was established in both Beijing and Shanghai in 2017. 

