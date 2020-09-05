Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 5, 2020
Finnair announces to reopen weekly flights to Nanjing of China

(Xinhua)    09:29, September 05, 2020

HELSINKI, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Finnish national carrier Finnair announced on Friday that it will reopen operations to Nanjing, China, on a weekly basis.

The airline said in a press release that the route between Helsinki, the capital of Finland, and Nanjing in eastern China, will be operated with Airbus A350 from Sept. 11 to Oct. 18, 2020. The route supports cargo and passenger travel demand between Europe and China.

"We are happy to be able to serve another destination in China, which continues to be a key market for us," said Ole Orver, chief commercial officer of Finnair, adding that Finnair is now flying to China's mainland, including Shanghai and Nanjing, and look forward to further increasing its service to the Chinese market as soon as possible.

As the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in the countries has been assessed as stable, Finland decided in early July to reopen its borders with several countries, including China. In line with opening borders, Finnair then announced to resume flights to some 30 destinations in Europe and Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong in Asia. Two weeks later, the airline reopened weekly flights to Shanghai, eastern China, as of July 23.

Currently, Finnair serves about 40 destinations in Europe and Asia, operating a total of 80-90 flights daily. It constantly reviews its traffic plan and has the capability to reopen destinations at a rapid pace, as travel restrictions are lifted and travel demand regains, according to the airline.

