Hong Kong marks 75th anniversary of anti-Japanese war victory

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam and guests attend a commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 3, 2020. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday held a commemoration for the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

A ceremony was held in the City Hall Memorial Garden on Thursday morning, which included raising the national and HKSAR flags, firing guns to pay tribute to the martyrs, observing a moment of silence, laying wreaths and bowing.

Vice chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR Luo Huining, Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR Zheng Yanxiong, Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the HKSAR Xie Feng, and Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison in the HKSAR Chen Daoxiang attended the ceremony.

The guests present also included the chief justice of the Court of Final Appeal, principal officials of the HKSAR government, president of the Legislative Council (LegCo), members of the Executive Council, some members of the LegCo, representatives of the disciplined services, former members of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column and war veterans.

In February 2014, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress designated Sept. 3 as the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

In August 2014, the HKSAR government announced that since that year, an official ceremony would be held on Sept. 3 every year to commemorate the victory day.