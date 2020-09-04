Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Hong Kong's daily new COVID-19 cases remain single digit for 2 days

(Xinhua)    12:42, September 04, 2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's daily new COVID-19 cases have remained under 10 for two days in a row, local authorities said.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including seven local cases, with the tally standing at 4,838.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, told a press conference that three of the local cases were related to previously confirmed cases, while infection sources of the other four remained unknown.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 279 patients are still hospitalized, including 25 in critical condition. No new deaths were reported on the day.

Hong Kong has witnessed a third wave of outbreak since early July, with daily increases once exceeding 100 for days in a row. Single-digit reports were previously seen on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.

Official figures also showed that about 850,000 residents have registered for the universal community testing program, with 370,000 having taken the testing so far. Among the 128,000 samples that have been tested, six turned out to be positive.

