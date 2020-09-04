Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Xinjiang to start new semester as epidemic wanes

(Xinhua)    12:35, September 04, 2020

URUMQI, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Middle and primary schools and universities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will start the new semester soon as the COVID-19 epidemic wanes, the regional educational department announced Thursday.

Middle and primary school students in Xinjiang will begin their classes in different batches from Sept. 6, while universities and colleges will also stagger their opening starting Sept. 10.

The department requires all schools to prepare adequate anti-epidemic facilities and materials and roll out emergency plans.

From July 15 to Sept. 2, a total of 806 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the region, while 231 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation.

