LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The historic Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles County, U.S. state of California, announced on Thursday that it planned to open the outdoor areas of the expansion of its renowned Chinese Garden on Oct. 9.

In a press release, the collections-based research and educational institution said that when it opened after a five-month postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Liu Fang Yuan, or the Garden of Flowing Fragrance, would expand from its initial 3.5 acres to 15 acres, becoming one of the largest classical-style Chinese gardens in the world.

"We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors to explore these exquisite new features that further demonstrate the beauty and depth of Chinese cultural and landscape gardening traditions," said Karen R. Lawrence, president of The Huntington.

"The debut of these new sections of the Chinese Garden coincides with the conclusion of The Huntington's yearlong Centennial Celebration, and symbolically opens a new chapter in the institution's history." the 71-year-old American academic administrator noted.

The outdoor areas which just completed its last phase of construction has the Stargazing Tower, Verdant Microcosm, Reflections in the Stream and Fragrance of Orchids Pavilion and Courtyard of Assembled Worthies.

Verdant Microcosm is a place designed specially for study, creation, and display of penjing, or bonsai, and Courtyard of Assembled Worthies will serve as a center for future cultural programming.

Apart from these landscape, pavilions, and other features, the indoor spaces within this expanded section of the Chinese Garden scheduled to open later, includes a new art gallery and a traditional scholar's studio, as well as a casual restaurant.

James Folsom, the Telleen/Jorgensen Director of the Botanical Gardens, hailed the co-contribution from generous community donors, architects, designers, hardworking staff and volunteers from China and the United States to realize a two-decade vision of opening of this expanded section.

"Together we have created a world-class attraction that not only celebrates historical landscape traditions but also embodies the contemporary ideals of international cooperation and cross-cultural exchange," he said in the press release.