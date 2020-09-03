Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Eleven confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday, the commission said.

Of the imported cases, six were reported in Shaanxi, three in Guangdong, and two in Sichuan, the commission said.

On Wednesday, a total of 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,528 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,356 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 172 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,077, including 192 patients who were still being treated, with three in severe condition.

Altogether 80,251 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 7,259 close contacts were still under medical observation after 889 were discharged on Wednesday.