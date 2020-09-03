WASHINGTON, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked states to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1, according to U.S. media reports on Wednesday.

In a letter to state governors and health departments obtained by The Hill, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the McKesson Corporation and its subsidiaries would soon be applying for permits to build distribution sites. He asked governors to consider waiving requirements that would delay construction or opening the sites.

"The normal time required to obtain these permits presents a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program," Redfield was quoted by The Hill as writing in the letter. "CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020."

Several COVID-19 vaccines have already begun phase 3 clinical trials in the United States.

In an interview with the Financial Times, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he would be willing to fast-track the coronavirus vaccine process with an emergency use authorization before phase 3 trials are over.